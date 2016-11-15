Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Harbour Supported Living Services

170 Seabank Road, Wallasey, Wirral,
CH45 1HG
0151 630 0062
www.harboursupport.co.uk

Local authority

  • Wirral

Who runs this service

  • Harbour Supported Living Services Limited

Registered manager

Jay Neermul

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
