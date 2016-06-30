Located in Lowestoft, Suffolk, Harleston House is managed by Greensleeves Care, a not-for-profit charitable organisation. The original house has been refurbished and extended to provide a specialist dementia care setting. Bedrooms are light and spacious with en-suite facilities and residents are encouraged to bring in personal items and can enjoy safe and secure internal and external spaces, which have been specially adapted to provide accessibility and stimulation. The meals are freshly prepared and residents can make requests and offer ideas. All special dietary requirements are catered for.

