Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Harleston House

115 Park Road, Lowestoft,
NR32 4HX
01502 574889
www.greensleeves.org.uk

About Harleston House

Located in Lowestoft, Suffolk, Harleston House is managed by Greensleeves Care, a not-for-profit charitable organisation. The original house has been refurbished and extended to provide a specialist dementia care setting. Bedrooms are light and spacious with en-suite facilities and residents are encouraged to bring in personal items and can enjoy safe and secure internal and external spaces, which have been specially adapted to provide accessibility and stimulation. The meals are freshly prepared and residents can make requests and offer ideas. All special dietary requirements are catered for.

Accommodation

  • 39Residents
  • 39Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • Greensleeves Homes Trust

Registered manager

Susan Graham

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017