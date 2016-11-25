Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Harley Grange Nursing Home

25 Elms Road, Leicester,
LE2 3JD
0116 270 9946
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/harley-grange

About Harley Grange Nursing Home

Harley Grange is a purpose-built home offering nursing, respite and end of life care in a quiet residential area of Stoneygate, Leicester. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, while some have garden views. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, professional entertainment, animal therapy and minibus outings. The home has a hairdresser and can offer chiropody and alternative therapies. There is an attractive courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the raised flower beds looking good, plus a sensory garden and patio area with comfortable seating.

Accommodation

  • 34Residents
  • 20Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 6Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Leicester

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Gurpreet Hundal

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

