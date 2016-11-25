Harley Grange is a purpose-built home offering nursing, respite and end of life care in a quiet residential area of Stoneygate, Leicester. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, while some have garden views. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, professional entertainment, animal therapy and minibus outings. The home has a hairdresser and can offer chiropody and alternative therapies. There is an attractive courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the raised flower beds looking good, plus a sensory garden and patio area with comfortable seating.

