Domiciliary care

Harmony Home Aid Services Limited - Unit A2 Broomsleigh Business Park

Unit A2 Broomsleigh Business Park, Worsley Bridge Road, Sydenham, London,
SE26 5BN
020 8698 9911
www.harmonyhomeaidservices.co.uk

Local authority

  • Lewisham

Who runs this service

  • Harmony Home Aid Services Limited

Registered manager

Damian Simon

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
