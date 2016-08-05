Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Harrall Care Services Limited t/a Home Instead Senior Care

Unit 3, St Albans Enterprise Centre, Long Spring, Porters Wood, St Albans,
AL3 6EN
01727 895941

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Harrall Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Sara Court

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
