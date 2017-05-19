Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Hartley House

Hartley House, Hartley Gardens, Southam,
CV47 0HY
01926 810155
www.hartleylocums.co.uk

Local authority

  • Warwickshire

Who runs this service

  • Eva M Porter Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
