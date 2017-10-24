Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Hatfield Residential and Nursing Home

Tamblin Way, Hatfield,
AL10 9EZ
01707 255270
www.sanctuary-care.co.uk/care-homes-east-and-south-east/hatfield-residential-and-nursing-home

About Hatfield Residential and Nursing Home

Hatfield has several lounges with plenty of places for residents to catch up with friends and loved ones, who are welcome at any time, or to take part in the wide variety of activities with the dedicated activities team. The home also has a sensory room and dining areas where residents can enjoy home-made meals prepared by award-winning chef manager Suzanne Pinney and her team. There is also a hairdressing salon for those who enjoy a little pampering. Outside, the landscaped gardens have raised flower beds for residents who enjoy a spot of light gardening.

Accommodation

  • 118Residents
  • 118Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Sanctuary Care Limited

Registered manager

Mary Tolladay

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

