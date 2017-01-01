Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Hawkhill House Nursing Home

234 North Deeside Road, Milltimber,
AB13 0DQ
01244 735400

About Hawkhill House Nursing Home

Hawkhill House is situated within one and a half acres of sheltered grounds, west of Aberdeen and conveniently placed on the city?s main bus route. It strives to enable residents to continue living full and active lives, providing personalised care and support as and when it?s required. Nursing and dementia care is based around a person-centred plan that sets out a tailored package of care and hospitality.

Accommodation

  • 43Residents
  • 43Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Aberdeen City

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
