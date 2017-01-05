Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Hawley House

Ground Floor, 5-7 High Street, Plaistow, London,
E13 0AD
020 8471 6400
www.simplycareworldwide.com

Local authority

  • Newham

Who runs this service

  • Simply Care (Worldwide) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
