With views over the picturesque Stepney Green, Hawthorn Green has several lounges where residents can take part in activities with the dedicated activities leader organising everything from baking, animal therapy and music sessions to games and community events. There is also a guest bedroom where loved ones, who are welcome at any time, can stay over. The garden room has French doors leading to the gardens, which boast views over the park, and there is a hairdressing salon for those who enjoy a little pampering. With a dedicated catering team, residents enjoy home-made meals, as well as freshly baked cakes, which are served daily with afternoon tea.

