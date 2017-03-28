Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Hazlemere Lodge

Barn Lane, Hazlemere, High Wycombe,
HP15 7BQ
01494 767800
www.heritagecare.co.uk

About Hazlemere Lodge

Hazlemere Lodge is a purpose-built care home for 64 people where all bedrooms have en suite facilities. It provides nursing care for 32 residents and care for up to 16 residents with dementia _ these are available for private payers or for people accessing the service through social services.

Accommodation

  • 32Residents
  • 32Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Buckinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Heritage Care Limited

Registered manager

Helen Brooks

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
