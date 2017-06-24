Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Head Office - Court Lodge Limited

2a The Crescent, Wells Estate, Epsom,
KT18 7LL
01372 800926

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • Court Lodge Limited

Registered manager

Mary Martinez

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
