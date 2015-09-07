Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Head Office

The Manor House, 143 High Street, Honiton,
EX14 1LJ
01404 43920
www.mysupportandcareservices.co.uk

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • My Support and Care Services (West Country) Limited

Registered manager

Lesley Barker

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
