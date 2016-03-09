Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Head Office

Stanmore Business and Innovation Centre, Stanmore Place, Howard Road, Stanmore,
HA7 1BT
0800 048 8686
www.peaceofmindhomecaresolutions.co.uk

Local authority

  • Harrow

Who runs this service

  • Peace of Mind Home Care Solutions Ltd

Registered manager

Lorraine Coy-Taylor

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
