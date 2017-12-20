Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Head Office

10 Kestrel Close, Ilford,
IG6 3XT
07388 825403

Local authority

  • Redbridge

Who runs this service

  • Willow Tree Healthcare Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
