Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Head Office

31 Folkestone Drive, Corby,
NN18 8GZ
01536 233157
www.xtrahealthcare.com

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • XTRA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017