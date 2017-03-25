Heath House is a purpose-built care home in Bushey with good bus and train links into Watford and London. It offers both residential and specialist dementia care, as well as short breaks and day care for those living at home, plus a day care service at the attached Bushey District Q Club. It has a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners and dining rooms. All bedrooms are fully furnished with en suite facilities but residents are welcome to bring their own possessions and make the space their own. A team of activity care workers runs a wide range of activities from arts and crafts and gentle exercise, to entertainment and outings.

