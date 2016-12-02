Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Heath Lodge Care Services Limited

12 Gleneagles Court, Brighton Road, Crawley,
RH10 6AD
07813 671313
www.heathlodgecare.co.uk 01293 571230

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Heath Lodge Care Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
