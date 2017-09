Heffle Court nursing home in the East Sussex market town of Heathfield is a purpose-built care home providing specialist care for residents living with a form of dementia.. The dementia care provision has been designed to meet the University of Stirling's standards, to ensure that residents are able to move freely around their home, with bedrooms and communal areas appropriately laid out and clearly signposted to minimise confusion or disorientation. Residents are always encouraged to bring important personal possessions when they arrive, to help personalise their rooms.

