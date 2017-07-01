Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Helmar Care and Community Services Limited

Room 20 United Reformed Church, Eden Street, Kingston Upon Thames,
KT1 1HZ
020 8546 1671
www.africanpositiveoutlook.org.uk

Local authority

  • Kingston-upon-Thames

Who runs this service

  • Helmar Care and Community Services Limited

Registered manager

Margaret Aceger

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
