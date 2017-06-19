Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Help at Home (Danbury Gardens)

1 Danbury Place, Humberstone, Leicester,
LE5 0AZ
0116 276 5959
www.helpathome.co.uk

Local authority

  • Leicester

Who runs this service

  • Help At Home (Egerton Lodge) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
