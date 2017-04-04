Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Help At Home (St Marys House)

St Marys House, Church Close, Lutterworth,
LE17 4UJ
01455 558986
www.helpathome.co.uk

Local authority

  • Leicestershire

Who runs this service

  • Help At Home (Egerton Lodge) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
