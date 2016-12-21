Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Help In Newham Limited

21 Downings, Beckton, London,
E6 6WR
020 3291 3001
www.helpinnewham.co.uk

Local authority

  • Newham

Who runs this service

  • Help Where You Are Limited

Registered manager

Georgina Antwi

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
