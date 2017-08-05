Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Helping Caring Hands Ltd

38 Maple Street, Sheerness,
ME12 1XH
01795 667685
www.helpingcaringhandslimited.com

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Helping Caring Hands Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017