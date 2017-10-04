Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Helping Hand Care Company Ltd

Unit 5, 23-25 Worthington Street, Dover,
CT17 9AG
01304 242981
www.helpinghandcarecompany.co.uk

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Helping Hand Care Company Limited

Registered manager

Toni Reid

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
