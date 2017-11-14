Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Helping Hands DCS

58 Market Street, Oakengates, Telford,
TF2 6DU
01952 872530
www.helpinghandsdcs.co.uk

Local authority

  • Telford & Wrekin

Who runs this service

  • Helping Hands Domiciliary Care Services

Registered manager

Davina Evans

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
