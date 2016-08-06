Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Helping Hands of Harrogate Limited

Conyngham Hall, Bond End, Knaresborough,
HG5 9AY
01423 868338
www.helpinghandsofharrogate.co.uk

Local authority

  • North Yorkshire

Who runs this service

  • Helping Hands of Harrogate Limited

Registered manager

Chris Blunstone

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Outstanding
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
