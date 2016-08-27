Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Hendon Community Care Centre Limited

2 Mary Street, Sunderland,
SR1 3NH
0191 565 8505

Local authority

  • Sunderland

Who runs this service

  • Hendon Community Care Centre Limited

Registered manager

Stephen Catcheside

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
