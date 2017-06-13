Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Here2Care (Medway)

Suite 1-4, 4 Castle Mews, Castle Hill, Rochester,
ME1 1LA
01634 844495
www.here-2-care.co.uk

Local authority

  • Medway

Who runs this service

  • Here to Care Limited

Registered manager

Michelle Stringer

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
