Domiciliary care

Herefordshire Housing Limited

32 Henffordd Gardens, Penhaligon Way, Hereford,
HR4 9YJ
01432 361082
www.hhl.org

Local authority

  • Herefordshire

Who runs this service

  • Herefordshire Housing Limited

Registered manager

Stacey Gardner

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
