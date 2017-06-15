Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Hertfordshire Domiciliary Care Services

Highview House, 77 Bishops Rise, Hatfield,
AL10 9BY
01707 258735
www.saintjohnofgod.org.uk

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Saint John of God Hospitaller Services

Registered manager

Andrea Garden

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
