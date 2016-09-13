Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Hestia Care at Home

Room 7, Leatside Surgery, Babbage Road, Totnes,
TQ9 5JA
01803 860318
www.hestiacareathome.co.uk

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • Hestia Care at Home CIC

Registered manager

Julia Alcock Welch

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
