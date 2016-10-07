Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

HF Trust - Oxon Vale DCA

Unit C2, Culham Science Centre, Abingdon,
OX14 3EB
01865 407376

Local authority

  • Oxfordshire

Who runs this service

  • HF Trust Limited

Registered manager

Victoria Wagner

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Good
