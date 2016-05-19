Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

HICA Homecare - Chorley

2nd Floor, The Lodge, Buckshaw Retirement Village, Chorley,
PR7 7EP
01772 459565
www.hica-uk.com

Local authority

  • Lancashire

Who runs this service

  • H I C A

Registered manager

Suzanne Rimmer

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017