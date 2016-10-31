Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

HICA Homecare - Hull

Unit 1-4, Anchor Court, 160 Francis Street, Hull,
HU2 8DT
01482 782929
www.hica.uk.com

Local authority

  • Kingston-upon-Hull

Who runs this service

  • H I C A

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
