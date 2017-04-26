Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

High Broom Care Home

High Broom Road, Crowborough,
TN6 3SL
01892 654027
www.crowboroughcarehome.com

About High Broom Care Home

Situated on the edge of Ashdown Forest, High Broom was built in 1825 and has 25 bedrooms, while adjacent to the main building are ten cottages set around a pleasant courtyard. The extensive grounds are accessible via well-maintained paths and frequent seating areas. There are two water features, formal beds, a range of shrubs and trees with spring flowers, such as snowdrops, daffodils, primroses and bluebells, leading to summer colour from rhododendrons, azaleas and a number of formal beds. High Broom provides personal and dementia care to people over the age of 65 years and has strong links with outside professional services.

Accommodation

  • 35Residents
  • 30Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 5Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • East Sussex

Who runs this service

  • QH High Broom Ltd

Registered manager

Karen Theobald

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
