A short walk from Bushbury Hill, Highcroft Hall is run by a team who provide care with kindness, something that was highlighted in the home's 'Good' CQC report. There are plenty of lounge areas where residents can take part in a wide variety of activities with the dedicated activities leader, simply relax with a good book or catch up with loved ones, who are welcome to visit at any time. There is also a coffee shop, a pop-up cinema and a hairdressing salon for those who enjoy a little pampering. The home's own catering team prepares nutritious home-made food for the residents, as well as freshly baked cakes for afternoon tea. Outside, the landscaped gardens have raised beds, for those who like to do a spot of gardening.

