Highfield Care is a purpose-built home offering dementia, residential, respite and day care in a pleasant residential area of Yarm in the heart of the Tees Valley, easily reached from the A66 and the A19. All bedrooms have washroom facilities, are wheelchair friendly, and have TV aerial points and a nurse call system, while some have views across the garden. The home_s activity room is a great place to pursue hobbies and interests and there_s a conservatory for socialising. There is a mobile hairdresser and a mobile shop. Organised activities include arts and crafts, gardening, baking, school performances, music therapy, professional entertainment, armchair exercises and a church service, and residents enjoy regular outings to the array of shops and caf?s in Yarm. There_s an attractive lawned garden and a secure patio area.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.