Domiciliary care

HIL CARE (EAST YORKSHIRE) LIMITED

Unit 6, Newlands House, Newlands Science Park, Inglemire Lane, Hull,
HU6 7TQ
www.hil.org.uk

Local authority

  • Kingston-upon-Hull

Who runs this service

  • HIL Care (East Yorkshire) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
