Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Hilgay Care Home

Hilgay, Keymer Road, Burgess Hill,
RH15 0AL
01444 244756
www.hilgaycare.co.uk

About Hilgay Care Home

Hilgay Home runs various activities for their residents as well as holding regular meetings so that residents can have a say in what they would like to do in the future. The home also has a hairdresser and a barber. Drop in and have a cup of tea or coffee and a piece of cake if you are interested in finding out more about what Hilgay has to offer.

Accommodation

  • 32Residents
  • 15Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 4Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 17Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Hillgay Ltd

Registered manager

Maxine Taylor

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017