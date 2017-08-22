Hillside is in the village of Great Cornard just outside Sudbury in Suffolk, and offers a full range of residential care support, including trial stays, short stay and convalescent care, as well as long-term care. Residents are encouraged to bring important personal possessions to personalise their rooms. Staff work closely with residents to ensure everyone who wishes to can play an active role in the day to day activities at the home, and a dedicated activities co-ordinator ensures there is a broad range of events for residents to participate in '__ from keep-fit classes to creative activities.

