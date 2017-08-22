Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Hillside Care Home

20 Kings Hill, Great Cornard, Sudbury,
CO10 0EH
01787 372737
www.caringhomes.org

About Hillside Care Home

Hillside is in the village of Great Cornard just outside Sudbury in Suffolk, and offers a full range of residential care support, including trial stays, short stay and convalescent care, as well as long-term care. Residents are encouraged to bring important personal possessions to personalise their rooms. Staff work closely with residents to ensure everyone who wishes to can play an active role in the day to day activities at the home, and a dedicated activities co-ordinator ensures there is a broad range of events for residents to participate in '__ from keep-fit classes to creative activities.

Accommodation

  • 44Residents
  • 30Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 14Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • Stour Sudbury Limited

Registered manager

Jolene Anderson

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
