Situated on the edge of the picturesque Glennifer Braes Country Park, a short distance from Paisley town centre, Hillside View is a modern care home offering dementia and nursing care, as well as specialist care for people aged 45 and over living with Korsakoff_s syndrome or alcohol related dementia. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, wheel chair access and a nurse call system and TV aerial sockets. It has a GP service, mobile hairdresser and chiropody and alternative therapy services, as well as a smoking lounge. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, animal visits, entertainers, minibus outings and regular walks. Outdoors, there is a secure patio plus courtyard areas with comfortable seating, and a garden with flower beds and portable greenhouses.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.