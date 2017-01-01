Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Hillside View Nursing Home

8 Nethercraigs Road, Paisley,
PA2 8UE
0141 884 8555

About Hillside View Nursing Home

Situated on the edge of the picturesque Glennifer Braes Country Park, a short distance from Paisley town centre, Hillside View is a modern care home offering dementia and nursing care, as well as specialist care for people aged 45 and over living with Korsakoff_s syndrome or alcohol related dementia. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, wheel chair access and a nurse call system and TV aerial sockets. It has a GP service, mobile hairdresser and chiropody and alternative therapy services, as well as a smoking lounge. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, animal visits, entertainers, minibus outings and regular walks. Outdoors, there is a secure patio plus courtyard areas with comfortable seating, and a garden with flower beds and portable greenhouses.

Accommodation

  • 55Residents
  • 55Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Renfrewshire

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
