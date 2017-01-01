Hillview Court is on the edge of the village of Sauchie in Clackmannanshire, and enjoys wonderful views over open countryside. It provides nursing and dementia care for residents in seven separate specialised houses, as well as services for people with learning disabilities and acquired brain injuries, including alcohol related illnesses. All houses are single-storey to ensure ease of accessibility, and each has its own living and dining facilities.

