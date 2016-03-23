Hinckley Park is a purpose-built home offering nursing and end of life care in a residential area of Hinckley, near the A5 and M69. Many bedrooms have en suite or washroom facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, professional entertainers, flower arranging, animal therapy, church services and coffee mornings Residents enjoy regular outings to local places of interest including the library, museum and the picturesque park situated next to the home. It has a GP service, chiropody and alternative therapy services and a mobile shop. The lawned garden is a great place for garden enthusiasts, who have access to the greenhouse and who can help to keep the outdoor area looking good.

