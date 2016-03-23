Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Hinckley Park Nursing Home

67 London Road, Hinckley,
LE10 1HH
01455 615252
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/hinckley-park/

About Hinckley Park Nursing Home

Hinckley Park is a purpose-built home offering nursing and end of life care in a residential area of Hinckley, near the A5 and M69. Many bedrooms have en suite or washroom facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, professional entertainers, flower arranging, animal therapy, church services and coffee mornings Residents enjoy regular outings to local places of interest including the library, museum and the picturesque park situated next to the home. It has a GP service, chiropody and alternative therapy services and a mobile shop. The lawned garden is a great place for garden enthusiasts, who have access to the greenhouse and who can help to keep the outdoor area looking good.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 28Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 12Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Leicestershire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Sharon Butler

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017