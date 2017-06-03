Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Hodge Hill Grange

150 Coleshill Road, Hodge Hill, Birmingham,
B36 8AD
0121 730 1999
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/hodge-hill-grange

About Hodge Hill Grange

Hodge Hill Grange is a purpose-built home offering nursing, respite and end of life care in a residential area of Birmingham. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, and some have garden views. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other therapies, as well as a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. The home has quiet lounges plus an entertainment room for residents to pursue hobbies and interests. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, professional entertainment, music therapy, flower arranging, school performances and shows, animal therapy, church services and coffee mornings, plus minibus outings. It has an attractive courtyard garden where garden enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the raised flower beds looking good, plus a patio area.

Accommodation

  • 54Residents
  • 54Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Kate MacWhirter

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
