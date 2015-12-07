Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Holistic Social Care

Suite 8, 94 Withington Road, Manchester,
M16 8EE
07940 439792
www.holisticsocialcare.org

Local authority

  • Manchester

Who runs this service

  • Holistic Homecare Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017