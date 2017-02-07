The main building at Holly Tree is on two floors with both lift and stair access and provides four double bedrooms and 15 single bedrooms, plus a spacious lounge, a dining room and a quiet lounge for activities such as reading, listening to music, or enjoying the garden views. A new purpose-built ground floor wing includes en suite bedrooms, a dining room and two lounges with plenty of space for 22 residents with a range of care needs, which may include dementia. The whole of the home is set among extensive grounds in a quiet village atmosphere.

