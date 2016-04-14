Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Hollybush House Nursing Home

John Corbett Drive, Off Vicarage Road, Stourbridge,
DY8 4HZ
01384 442782
www.shaw.co.uk

About Hollybush House Nursing Home

Hollybush House provides nursing care for people living with dementia. The home is a single storey building without steps or slopes. It has a homely environment with friendly well-trained staff and all the bedrooms are contracted to Dudley CCG.

Accommodation

  • 24Residents
  • 24Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Dudley

Who runs this service

  • The Shaw Foundation Limited

Registered manager

Christine Lee

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017