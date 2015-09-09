Situated within a residential area of Sheffield, South Yorkshire, Holmwood is a purpose-home offering dementia care. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. There are themed rooms - a tavern, tea room and a multi-sensory room - for residents and visitors to enjoy, plus a quiet lounge. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapies, and pets are welcome on visits. Organised activities include professional entertainers, music therapy, flower arranging, animal therapy and minibus outings. There is a landscaped garden and patio area with a variety of water features, wildlife and bird houses, plus a _Green Fingers Corner_ where vegetables and fruit are grown.

