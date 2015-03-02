Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Holywell Dene Care Home

Holywell Dene Road, Holywell, Whitley Bay,
NE25 0LB
0191 237 4424
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/holywell-dene/

About Holywell Dene Care Home

Situated within a quiet rural area of Holywell village, near Whitley Bay in Tyne and Wear, Holywell Dene is a purpose-built home offering dementia and residential care. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. It has a GP service, visiting hairdresser, chiropodist and other therapists, and small pets are allowed. There is an activity room and entertainment room for residents to pursue hobbies and interests and organised activities include a gardening club, music therapy, baking, gentle exercise, a monthly church service, performances from school children and professional entertainers, and excursions such as outings in the home_s minibus. There is also a landscaped garden and patio area to enjoy.

Accommodation

  • 50Residents
  • 35Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 15Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Northumberland

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Gemma Cuthbertson

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
